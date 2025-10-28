Raheem Morris gives wildly frustrating answer about why the Falcons are struggling

The Atlanta Falcons lost another frustrating game, getting blown out by the Miami Dolphins, who looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL coming into the matchup. That didn't stop the Dolphins from coming into Mercedes-Benz Stadium and putting an absolute beatdown on the Falcons, with Atlanta falling 34-10.

The Falcons are a hard team to figure out this year. The same team we watched get worked by the Dolphins on Sunday also somehow beat a Super Bowl favorite Bills team in Week 6. They continue to be the most inconsistent (or least consistent, whichever you prefer) team in the NFL.

Another frustrating defeat the Falcons suffered this year was back in Week 3 when they got shut out and blown out by the Panthers, losing that one 30-0. When asked what similarities he saw in the two blowout losses by his team, head coach Raheem Morris offered up a rather annoying answer.

He provided zero clarity, all while pointing to the trenches as the reason why his team struggled in those games. Not Kirk Cousins' awful game. Not the defense. Just the trenches

#Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the only similarities that he noticed between the Carolina and Miami games is that they didn't play well up front. He shared that in weekly talk with owner Arthur Blank. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 27, 2025

Raheem Morris offers confusing take on why Falcons can’t get it right

Let's just get it out there - The Falcons didn't play well in any facet in either of those games. While, yes, that includes the trenches, it's not the only thing that's to blame for those two stinkers. The play calling was bad in both performances, as was the quarterback play, and the defense as a whole stunk it up too.

This comment from Morris is just another instance of how he's not seeing the whole picture when it comes to this team. There's a lot that needs to be fixed in order for this team to become more bearable to watch, but Morris seems to think it's just up front that needs to be addressed.

The offensive line has been largely solid, but it hasn't been the only problem. Week 8 was their worst game of the season, but it doesn't help when defenses are picking up on the play-calling to stack the box and force Atlanta to win through the air.

The injury bug hasn't helped, but that should at least be better going forward once Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London return.

Sure, improvement in the trenches would help, but until the other issues are also addressed, it's going to be the same story for the rest of the year.