Raheem Morris gets honest about Kirk Cousins’ job security ahead of revenge game vs. Vikings
By Ryan Heckman
The Atlanta Falcons' season is officially uncomfortable. At 6-6, the Falcons are in danger of losing first place in the division and have a difficult matchup ahead of them in Week 14.
Taking on the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings in a game that features a "revenge" angle for quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have much more to sort out than they probably thought they would a few weeks back.
Cousins is coming off a three-game stretch that's seen him throw zero touchdowns to six interceptions, which many fans know by now. And, there are even whispers asking whether or not the Falcons should opt for a change under center and go with rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.
The whispers have gotten so loud, in fact, that this has become a borderline quarterback controversy. So, what is going to happen with just a few days to go before this crucial matchup?
In his press conference Wednesday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris did note that he and his staff will "address all things" going into this week's matchup with the Vikings. However, he did reiterate confidence in Cousins as his starting quarterback.
All signs points to Kirk Cousins facing the Vikings and remaining the Falcons' starting quarterback
Not only did Morris state he was confident in Cousins bouncing back against Minnesota , but he had this to say about the presumed starting quarterback:
“You assume it’s going to be hostile for him. You assume it’s gonna be a lot worked up in his body just because of how he played last week and his ability to want to prepare and his ability to want to go out there and perform. I got so much confidence in the young man.”
More Falcons news:
That doesn't sound like something a coach would say of his quarterback if Cousins was heading to the bench. And, quite frankly, all of the talk about a quarterback switch makes no sense at this stage in the season.
Atlanta is by no means out of it. Cousins has been in tough spots before and performed well. He's endured difficult stretches throughout his career and has bounced back. Meanwhile, we have no idea what to expect out of Penix, with zero pro starts thus far, and with his back up against a wall.
If the Falcons were going to make a change, it should have come earlier in the season, but Cousins wasn't playing this poorly. Now, Atlanta has made the bed they are going to sleep in with Cousins. But, will it turn out for the best?
Should things continue to spiral and Cousins doesn't improve, then you can almost guarantee this is going to be Penix's team come 2025.