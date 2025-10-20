Raheem Morris just confirmed what frustrated Falcons fans already knew

The Atlanta Falcons continued to be arguably the weirdest team in the NFL, losing to an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers squad on Sunday Night Football to drop to 3-3. This came not even a week after upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and shocking the world in doing so.

The Falcons had their chances to make some noise in this game but constantly tripped over their own feet in one way or another. On one key fourth down attempt, the Falcons opted to throw the ball rather than have their stout run game try to get one yard for the first down.

The most frustrating moment of the game, however, came with 2:53 remaining in the game and Atlanta down three. The 49ers had the ball on the Falcons' 22-yard line and it was 3rd-and-13. A stop there would have led to San Francisco likely kicking a field goal and the Falcons then would have still had a chance to take the lead late.

Well, then disaster struck. Not only did the 49ers convert, picking up 17 yards on the play, they went on to score a touchdown after getting away with an obvious penalty. but they were able to do so because the Falcons defense only had 10 players on the field for the play. Obviously the Niners were able to take advantage.

Head coach Raheem Morris was asked about the play following the game and took full responsibility for that mistake. He described it as "absolutely embarrassing", which is even more agitating to be honest.

Morris wasn't wrong by describing this moment the way he did but the fact that it happened in the first place is infuriating. This was the biggest play of the game for Atlanta and that's how it went down? Morris' job is to ensure that this sort of tomfoolery doesn't happen.

Teams make mistakes but the fact that the Falcons made their biggest mistake of the night on the biggest play of the night speaks volumes about Morris and this coaching staff. Just a brutal look for everyone involved.