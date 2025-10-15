Raheem Morris just gave brutal injury update for banged up Falcons star

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker on Monday Night Football as they knocked off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Falcons also handed the Bills their second straight loss after Buffalo fell 23-20 to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

The Falcons had several impressive performances on offense and defense, as they proved they can contend with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title. Bijan Robinson shined for a historic game, and the rapport between Michael Penix Jr and Drake London flashed.

Despite all of the good news, the Dirty Birds also received some unfortunate injury news regarding their starting left tackle, Jake Matthews. The 33-year-old missed the second half of the Falcons' upset victory after suffering an ankle injury late in the first half.

Raheem Morris provides an update on Jake Matthews' ankle injury

During Tuesday's press conference, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that Matthews was day-to-day with an ankle injury heading into Atlanta's Week 7 matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers—a game that will see them return to national television against the banged-up Niners.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said left tackle Jake Matthews is day-to-day with an ankle injury: "We know who he is. We know that he doesn't miss something. We'll just have to see. But I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 14, 2025

Matthews has been a valuable piece of the Falcons' offensive line since Atlanta drafted him with the No. 6 pick out of Texas A&M all the way back in 2014.

The veteran left tackle in his 10 seasons in the NFL has surprisingly never missed a start in his career, which is why Morris is optimistic about Matthews being available for the Falcons' Week 7 game against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Sunday's game against the Falcons is another tough test as the 49ers are one of the top teams currently in the NFC with a 4-2 record. In the scenario where Matthews isn't available to go for the Falcons, second-year offensive lineman Michael Jerrell will once again have to step in and replace the Pro Bowler on Sunday Night Football.

The Falcons acquired Jerrell in a preseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Jerrell appeared in 10 games last season with the Seahawks and earned three starts. For a Falcons team that has already lost Kaleb McGary for the season, Matthews missing any time would be costly.