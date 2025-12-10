Raheem Morris knows he's running out of supporters after gutting Falcons' collapse

Raheem Morris should no longer be coaching the Atlanta Falcons, but entering Week 15, he's somehow still employed. He's leading a team with a 4-9 record and owns a .371 all-time winning percentage, and the last few weeks have been the tip of the iceberg.

After the blowout loss in Week 14, Morris spoke highly about owner Arthur Blank's confidence in him to right the ship, much to the dismay of Falcons fans. Morris seems like a great guy, a good defensive coordinator, but a bad head coach. He's led one winning season in six seasons as a head coach.

Morris on owner Arthur Blank: He is 100% in support of me. Support ain't an issue. He is absolutely outstanding. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 8, 2025

In 2021, however, he led the Rams' defense to a Super Bowl title. Is that why he's still around? Maybe, but Blank has only fired one head coach before their season stint was up, through over two decades of owning the team.

Arthur Blank is the only one still confident in Raheem Morris (or so he says)

Another speculative approach, this could be coach speak. A owner would never bash his head coach, especially in the middle of the season. If Morris came out and explained how uncertain his future looks, the Falcons would look like an organization where nobody wants to coach.

Only Morris knows the real situation, but Blank must make a decision immediately. The Falcons seem to be in another rebuilding mode, with no materials to work with. The 2026 first-round pick is gone, the head coach is performing poorly, and the quarterback/receiver situation is a nightmare.

When asked about coaching changes, Morris stated that they are irrelevant and that the Falcons will continue to evaluate things over the next month. This odd response is coming from a person who is under pressure, but it could just be that the entire staff is operating on a clock the rest of the season.

The main problem with Atlanta? General manager Terry Fontenot and Blank have failed to make the correct splash moves. Hiring Morris to be the head coach? Failure. Sign Kirk Cousins to a massive contract? Failure. Even drafting Michael Penix Jr. has crashed and burned.

The jury's still out on whether the choice to trade away 2026 first-round pick is a bust, though. There are arguments for both sides, but Pearce has been dominant in recent weeks, and the pass rush is the least of Atlanta's worries entering next year.

At this rate, Morris will likely end the season as the head coach. Ending the season as the head coach may be the right move, but the Falcons must move on from Morris entering 2026. It's yet to be seen if Blank has real confidence in Morris, but all signs are showing he does, at least for now.