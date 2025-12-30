Raheem Morris' last-ditch effort to save his job just succeeded in real time

The Atlanta Falcons managed to shock the world on Monday Night Football by knocking off the Los Angeles Rams. Despite squandering a 21-point halftime lead, Zane Gonzalez drilled a walk-off field goal which marked the Falcons' third straight victory since being eliminated from playoff contention.

The Falcons' 27-24 win nearly gave fans a scare. but the positive result might be just as frightening. Raheem Morris' future in Atlanta has long been in jeopardy, but an upset (revenge) victory against arguably the best team in the NFC may have finally put those doubts surrounding his future to rest.

Arthur Blank's final decision still won't come until after the season, but this victory certainly will go a long way in buying himself time. The fact that this team won't be going to the playoffs stings, but this sizzling hot end to the season has been the best this team has looked all season long, which is telling.

Raheem Morris just saved his job in Falcons' shocking win over Rams

A few weeks ago, the Dirty Birds were 4-9 and it looked like only a matter of time before the 49-year-old coach was fired and Blank opted for a complete reset with a new regime. Now that the on-field product is finally starting to meet expectations, Morris and Terry Fontenot have earned another year.

The fanbase seemingly turned on Morris through the consistent ineptitude earlier this season, but this team certainly doesn't look inept anymore. The Falcons scored 26 or more points in each of the last three games, yet this offense was nowhere to be found while the stakes were at its highest.

The 27-24 win saw them jump out to a dominant early lead before cooling off, but unlike they did in games earlier this season, they still found a way to win. As disappointing as the entire collapse was to begin with, the fact that this still ended in an Atlanta "W" is something that never happened before.

The Falcons were spurred to victory by another historic performance from Bijan Robinson, whose 93-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and his 195-yard rushing game helped dictate the outcome of several fantasy football championships after another 200-yard game from scrimmage.

Morris and OC Zac Robinson's reliance on the 23-year-old has helped to right the ship amid what was a nightmare season in Atlanta, which has resulted in optimism like never before. Unfortunately, it won't change their playoff hopes, but now they'll help dictate who goes to the playoffs in the NFC South.

Given Blank never fires coaches before Year 3, fans should expect another season of this regime.