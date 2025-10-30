Raheem Morris must immediately make this move to save the Falcons season

There is no way around it, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has been horrendous—something this fanbase can finally agree on.

Any person watching the Dirty Birds, no matter their football knowledge, can immediately tell that there is nothing good about the scheme. It is as vanilla as vanilla gets; there are no adjustments and all common sense is out the window (like when they threw a screen pass to their tight end with their wide receivers blocking on 4th-and-7!).

This leaves head coach Raheem Morris with one option: to fire Robinson.

There is one simple fix to the Falcons season, and it's to fire OC Zac Robinson

It is hard to imagine an offensive scheme being this bad. Through all my time watching football, I have never seen a worse scheme. It is so bad that even Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner said football isn't fun when you have to watch this offense.

Same Warner. Same.

It is unbelievable how dysfunctional the scheme continues to be. Casual fans can see that if a wide receiver motions, it is a pass. If Charlie Woerner motions, send all 11 defenders in his direction because that is where the run is going.

Oh, and their plan against man coverage is embarrassing. Just watch their first third down of the second half. Miami is matching up one-on-one, and the Falcons' routes are two curls and David Sills V has no idea what he is supposed to do. Kirk Cousins throws a deep fade while Sills pulls up on a curl ten yards down the field.

Even ignoring the fact that the players have no idea what is happening, none of those routes are going to beat man coverage—especially with the receivers they had at their disposal.

They also left their defense out to dry in a game that they weren't playing well. Four of Miami's drives started in Atlanta territory—that is a recipe for disaster.

The only way the Falcons fix this is to can Robinson. This offense hasn't functioned since he took over. Their only great performances came when the superstars played out of their minds, and there's been no momentum since that Week 6 victory against the Bills.

Through 25 games with him as the OC, the offense has scored 20 or fewer points 12 times— many of which are ten or fewer. This year, they have only scored more than 20 points in back-to-back games once.

In this league, that isn't going to win you many games.

We are now on back-to-back weeks scoring ten points after scoring 24 against the Bills. With where we sit right now, 24 points feels like an offensive outburst. For most teams, that is an average to poor performance. Even the 1-7 Jets are averaging more points per game.

Robinson's offense has no redeeming qualities. They aren't functional, and it has never been clearer that the experiment should end immediately. If it doesn't, they will continue to run into a concrete wall with an offense that should be among the league's best on paper.