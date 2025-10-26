Zac Robinson just addressed the Falcons' most evident offensive red flag

The Atlanta Falcons have had no problem moving the ball up and down the field, but that only matters if they score points. Spoiler alert: they aren't!

The Dirty Birds currently rank 28th in points per game (18.3) despite ranking 7th in yards per game (364.3).

That is ludicrous, and is something that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is well aware of.

Robinson: We've gotta score more points. We feel great to be able to move the football. When we're rolling, we're rolling. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 22, 2025

Falcons are failing to score points despite their strong offense

It is hard to imagine how a team with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts can struggle to put points on the board.

You have everything you want with that personnel: a superstar running back, the perfect RB2, two big receiving targets, and a quick pass catcher. Nevertheless, Zac Robinson and his unit have managed to put themselves around teams like the Jets, Bengals, Saints, and Browns in points per game.

In fact, the messy 0-7 Jets have averaged more points per game than the Dirty Birds...

It is impossible to make excuses for that. They haven't played many elite defenses this season, yet continue to come up short when it matters the most.

While it doesn't help that the team has struggled to put the ball through the uprights, it is ultimately the end zone where you make your money. The Falcons have not scored nearly enough touchdowns, being held to ten or fewer points twice, 24 or fewer in all but one game, and scoring over 30 just once.

The complete dud the Dirty Birds had in Week 3 against the Panthers didn't help. They didn't score a single point, which does significantly shift the rankings. But I don't think anyone is going to argue this unit has played to its potential.

It all starts with the offensive coordinator. Robinson has been far from good this season, often relying on his superstars to come up big on plays that are vanilla. It has taken monster games by Bijan for this team to score over 20 points.

It is a shame because the defense continues to play like one of the NFL's best units. And they are doing so despite rarely being up by multiple scores.

Hopefully, things can change starting with a game against the struggling Miami Dolphins' secondary.