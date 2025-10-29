Raheem Morris provides injury update that could change the Falcons' fortunes

The Atlanta Falcons defense has struggled with injuries these past few weeks. At times, they have been without names like Jalon Walker, Billy Bowman Jr., Divine Deablo, and Zach Harrison.

All of those players have been leaders for their unit, and their absence has been felt.

The two rookies, Walker and Bowman, have been missing for numerous weeks now. Their speed and versatility have limited Jeff Ulbrich's play calling, but there is good news: they could finally return this week, according to Raheem Morris.

Morris says Walker and Bowman could be back this week. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 27, 2025

This would be a significant boost to the unit that has carried the team in each of their three wins.

Falcons could get a pair of rookies back from injury at the perfect time

Walker and Bowman have come in and exceeded expectations as rookies. They have been excellent, even if the stats haven't been eye-popping.

Getting them back could be the boost this team needs as they prepare to play the two hottest teams in the league, the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Obviously, there is a massive issue on offense, but the defense must show up, and having those two rookies back would be a huge boost.

Walker has been a quiet X-Factor for this team. He has done a little of everything off the edge. He has often been asked to be the read-option stopper—something he has done unbelievably well. The 21-year-old won the Butkus Award in college, and that versatility has been a true asset.

In addition, he has paired with James Pearce Jr. to provide speed on passing downs. The sacks may not be there, but their quick snap-to-pressure time has thrown quarterbacks off their game.

There is a different feel when the rookie is on the field. This will be especially true while they are missing Deablo.

As for Bowman, he has provided stability as a slot defender. While Dee Alford has had a bounce-back season, the rookie brings a different vibe with his physicality and energy.

Not to mention, maybe Alford could then take over for the struggling Mike Hughes. When A.J. Terrell was out, Alford played surprisingly well as a boundary corner.

The overall defense significantly changes when the youth is on the field. It gives Ulbrich so much flexibility.

Beyond those two, hopefully, they can get back to full health. They missed Zach Harrison, who has quietly been the team's best defensive lineman, on Sunday. And it will be at least another three weeks before Deablo can return—likely longer after he was placed on IR.

With the disaster that is their offense, the Falcons have to continue relying on their defense to propel them back to the postseason.