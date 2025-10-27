3 winners (and 4 losers) from Falcons unbelievable loss to Dolphins

Wow, there isn't much you can say about that one. The one-win Dolphins came in a shredded the Falcons in every aspect of the game.

Every season ranking in that game was turned on its head. Miami's terrible run defense looked dominant, while the Falcons' rushing game and defense looked flat.

There were no shortage of losers in this games, and it took some digging to find any worthy winners.

4 losers and 3 winners from Falcons loss to the lowly Dolphins

Loser: Zac Robinson, OC

This is beyond ridiculous; Zac Robinson's scheme is a joke. His pistol-heavy formations and lack of play-action are harming the talent on his unit.

Take that first fourth-down stop, for example. The Dolphins are in man coverage and the Falcons fail to run any man-beating routes, forcing Kirk Cousins to throw the ball up to the bottom-of-the-depth-chart receivers.

Quite honestly, it is amazing how bad the scheme is. It is the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Robinson needs to either rework the scheme or head for the door

Winner: Michael Penix Jr., QB

Still think Michael Penix Jr. shouldn't be starting?

I have said it all season, Penix Jr. is overcoming a lot playing in this offense. He has had no help from his coaches, and that was confirmed when watching Kirk Cousins try to play quarterback.

The second-year signal-caller is still the starting quarterback and there is no argument to be had. In all honesty, there never was an argument for anything else.

Loser: Bijan Robinson, RB

We never thought we would see Bijan on here this year. He had been having a special season until these past two weeks.

This week, he found no success on the ground or through the air (mostly due to the lack of space). He then ruined any hope of a comeback when he forced his own fumble, and averaged under three yards per carry for the second consecutive game.

When this superstar doesn't step up, this team has no chance of winning.

Winner: Kyle Pitts, TE

Pitts didn't blow up the stat sheet, but neither did anyone else. Every time he was called upon, he delivered.

He led the Falcons with nine catches on nine targets for 59 yards. He was the only consistent threat for Kirk Cousins. Hopefully, they can start getting him explosive plays in the coming weeks.

Loser: Mike Hughes, CB

For as good as Mike Hughes had played to start the season, it has been a different story these past few weeks.

The No. 2 cornerback has been picked on recently. He is clearly the weak link of this secondary with A.J. Terrell and Dee Alford playing far better.

The pass defense only gave up 205 yards through the air, but they were efficient yards by Tua Tagovailoa, many of which were Hughes' fault.

Winner: Kaden Elliss, LB

With Divine Deablo on IR, there is even more pressure on Kaden Elliss to produce. Early on, he has been excellent.

It felt like every play by the Dolphins was stopped by the veteran linebacker. He flew all around the field and provided all of the energy for the defense on his way to a 12-tackle, two-tackle-for-loss, and one-pass-breakup performance.

Loser: Falcons chances moving forward

This was a game the Atlanta Falcons simply had to have. They were going against a 1-6 team at home that was dealing with all sorts of problems in their building.

Unfortunately, the Falcons looked like the 1-6 team, dropping their record to 3-4.

Looking forward, things look bleaker than bleak. The Falcons have to travel to New England to take on the surging Patriots, then travel to Berlin to play the unstoppable Colts, and then return home to play a Panthers team that blew them out 30-0 a month ago.

It doesn't look good, to say the least.