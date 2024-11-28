Raheem Morris publicly calls out Matt Judon amidst prolonged struggles
The Atlanta Falcons traded a third-round pick to the New England Patriots for Matt Judon with the hopes that he would be a dominant pass rusher.
To say he hasn't been that would be an understatement; he has only tallied two and a half sacks in 11 games and that doesn't even tell the half of it. He has been among the league's worst at his position leaving the Falcons with deep regrets about the trade.
Head coach Raheem Morris has previously admitted that Judon has been lifted from the field to generate more pass rush—not a good look for a player brought in to do that exact thing. Now, Morris has once again publicly commented on the struggles and disappointment of the veteran defender.
Matt Judon continues to disappoint the Atlanta Falcons
You have to feel bad for Matt Judon. The four-time Pro Bowler knows he was acquired by the Falcons to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He feels the pressure (no pun intended) and knows how bad he has been.
The truth has to hurt for him, especially when your head coach has no choice but to be truthful about the organization's disappointment.
Whether it is a scheme fit, an age-driven decline, or prolonged effects from last year's season-ending injury, something isn't right with Judon—he is a shell of his former self.
During his time with the Patriots, he was always one of the NFL's best on the defensive line. He not only racked up sacks but he was a great run defender. With the Falcons, he has been a liability in both areas.
Considering we haven't seen any improvement from week to week, it is highly unlikely things will get any better.
It took Bo Nix tripping over his own offensive lineman for Judon to break his eight-game sack drought in Week 11. Maybe you could categorize that as a Reggie White special but Nix was trying his hardest to get tripped on that play.
The Atlanta Falcons don't have the luxury of surviving without him. They need their trade acquisition to step up and generate pressure because no one else has. We can only hope the bye week will kick him back to his old self.