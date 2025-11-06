Raheem Morris refuses to take accountability despite making obvious mistake

Immediately following the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking loss in Week 9 in New England, Raheem Morris started pointing fingers. He claimed the Patriots simulated Atlanta's snap count, which caused Ryan Neuzil to snap the ball prematurely.

The play led to an intentional grounding penalty, loss of down and ten yards, and stalled the Falcons' final chance at victory.

In response, Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel had no idea what Morris was talking about. "That certainly wasn't anybody's intent; we've never coached that or talked about that," Vrabel said. While most head coaches admit when they make a mistake, Morris decided against that idea.

Raheem Morris immediately backtracks on Patriots' cheating allegations

Morris claimed he didn't intend to accuse Vrabel or the Patriots of anything and blamed Neuzil for the miscommunication. While it was obvious the 49-year-old was understandably upset after a heartbreaking loss, he also credited his response to frustration. This odd situation could have been resolved, or not started whatsoever, if Morris hadn't angrily lashed out.

Following that quote, Josh Kendall from The Athletic tweeted another statement from Atlanta's head coach, who wished not to make this a "Snapgate." This name has circled the internet humorously to poke fun at the Patriots for their questionable past, but its irony in this statement raises questions.

"I don’t want to make it a Snapgate, which I probably already did." https://t.co/dE9qNgHuW4 — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 3, 2025

Morris was understandably upset following the gut-wrenching loss to the Patriots, the third straight Falcons loss. On top of that, the Patriots have beaten the Falcons in eight consecutive games, dating back to 1988.

Every year, someone will mention the tragic Super Bowl LI loss back in 2017, but the Falcons' struggles against New England runs much deeper. Morris likely knew these statistics going into the week, and a loss by courtesy of a missed extra-point doesn't make it any easier.

Moving forward, he'll hopefully be slower to anger during press conferences, but he has a history of not taking accountability, which is where the issue lies. If a team doesn't see their coach take accountability, they'll be much less likely to it themselves.

Immediately following the bye week, Morris was asked about the blowout loss to the Panthers. Instead of taking blame, using it as motivation, or literally anything else, he wanted to throw it out the window and forget about it.

These two instances of Morris not taking accountability could be one-offs, or there may be a deeper issue going on behind the scenes in Flowery Branch.

Regardless, the Falcons' second-year head coach is in hot water amid this losing streak. Another blowout loss to a seemingly inferior opponent, and a missed extra point have highlighted another subpar season.

If Morris doesn't get his act together, start taking accountability, and right the ship, he'll be searching for a new job this upcoming winter.