Raheem Morris subtly dropped a major hint about his future after Falcons' upset win

There was no bigger winner from the Atlanta Falcons' Week 16 win than Raheem Morris. He's been on the hot seat for weeks now, but the Falcons' 26-19 win over the Cardinals helped to effectively silence all doubts surrounding his coaching future as speculation was buzzing for weeks on end.

The Dirty Birds are now winners of back-to-back games, which could certainly affect Arthur Blank's decision at the end of the season. But as far as Morris is concerned, the 49-year-old coach has been vocal in his belief that he wants to set the Falcons up for long-term success these next few weeks.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris: "We're talking about our team, setting ourselves up for long-term success." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 22, 2025

He has continued to use the term "long-term success" while addressing the media, which is quietly very telling. Despite the media circus that has surrounded the Falcons this year, this subtle verbiage could be the latest piece of evidence to suggest that Morris won't be going anywhere this offseason.

Raheem Morris all but confirmed he'll be coaching the Falcons in 2026

Given the fact he said something similar after the Week 15 win over the Bucs, it can't be a coincidence. He seems to really believe he's being retained, which could mean either Blank's support of him isn't a mirage, or he just is so out of touch with reality and he'll certainly be fired at season's end.

Given the Falcons aren't too far off from their 8-9 record last season, it wouldn't be a surprise for the 83-year-old owner to give his coach another year, especially in a weak coaching circuit. And given the arrow is finally pointing up with two impressive road wins, it could end up being what saves Morris' job.

The Falcons have the talent to be true contenders in the NFC, their only true holes are at quarterback and on the coaching staff. But given Morris has motivated a non-playoff team and Kirk Cousins has been adequate in replacing Michael Penix Jr., this team isn't too far off from winning the NFC South.

The coaching staff is still a major concern, so even if Morris himself is retained, expect major changes in Atlanta. Zac Robinson and Marquice Williams are the obvious coordinators on the chopping block, but even the offense has improved considerably recently, so Williams is far more likely to be fired.

Blank has also never fired a coach before their third season, so seeing him do so thistime around would be a massive surprise. That said, he's certainly starting to get frustrated with the playoff drought, but then again, who isn't?

The offensive performance was impressive, especially given Drake London was a non-factor in his return, but Bijan Robinson's 168-yard scrimmage game saw him surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards this year.

However, it seems like Morris knows he's bought himself another season at the helm with the Week 16 win.