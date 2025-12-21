Raheem Morris went no holds barred on Falcons' current QB situation

The Atlanta Falcons have some pressing decisions on their hands this offseason, but none more pivotal than who will be starting at quarterback next season. It's no guarantee that Michael Penix Jr. is ready to go in Week 1 and the rumor mill surrounding Kirk Cousins' future won't slow down any time soon.

Penix is in the midst of rehabbing his third ACL tear since the start of his college career, so the Falcons know they have to add reinforcements this offseason, especially if Cousins is cut. And financially, moving on from an aging veteran is certainly the correct decision to prioritize the future.

Whether it's acquiring a bridge starter, signing a young backup, or rolling with the same QB room into next season, there are several avenues this team can take to address the position. Luckily, Raheem Morris confirmed that all options will be on the table and evaluated with a pivotal offseason looming.

Future of the QB position. "Everything is on the table," #Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 17, 2025

Fans have a lot of questions right now, and they won't for a few months, but things will certainly get dramatic in due time.

Raheem Morris confirmed Falcons will be exploring all avenues at QB this offseason

Despite being aware of his lengthy injury history, the Falcons drafted Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft just weeks after signing Cousins to a lucrative free agent contract. And it took the 37-year-old just 14 starts last season to be replaced by the young signal-caller out of Washington.

Cousins was adequate as a starter both last and this season, but collapsed down the stretch amid Atlanta's playoff push. If he is retained beyond this year, the Falcons will have to pay him $57.5 million across the next two seasons, which would last until he's 39, which would be a big waste of cap space.

His start in Week 15 against the Bucs should inspire confidence, but he hasn't recaptured that same success against any other opponent. Yes, the Dirty Birds are 2-2 with him starting since Penix went down, but both quarterbacks have been complicit in what's been a nightmare season for the Falcons.

Through his first 12 NFL starts, Penix showed real flashes of being the franchise QB, but the coaching staff refused to take the training wheels off. The offense has been better with Cousins and the fact he may miss the majority of 2026 with another knee injury has seen those concerns resurface.

There has been promise, but not enough to sacrifice the future of a promising roster, so the Falcons have to get this choice right. And Morris' words could be what decides his job security now that he's on the hot seat, so maybe an external option is the best choice.