Rams' wild Ty Simpson pick made Falcons' James Pearce Jr. trade age like milk

When the Atlanta Falcons traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in order to trade back into the first round for James Pearce Jr. last draft, every Falcons fan with a pulse knew this decision would crash and burn, and the ghost of Terry Fontenot is still haunting the war room tonight.

It was bad enough that one of the most talented teams in the NFL was picking 13th because of Atlanta's mistakes, but their pick itself made it even worse. With that pick, they decided not to look to the present, but the future, surprising everyone by drafting Alabama QB Ty Simpson at pick No. 13.

The Rams already have the reigning NFL MVP in Matthew Stafford, so it's not like Simpson has to start right away. He gets to sit and learn from not just a future Hall of Famer in Stafford, but one of the most innovative offensive-minded head coaches in NFL history in Sean McVay. Wow. Just wow.

Ty Simpson is going to make the Atlanta Falcons regret making this Pearce trade

And once Simpson does get a chance to play, he'll be set up for immediate success. He'll be throwing to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, protected behind a solid offensive line, and saddled with a solid run game spearheaded by both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Can you say perfect situation?

The Rams could've went with a guy like Makai Lemon here, but they know what McVay can get out of this guy. If the QB guru wants him to be his new franchise signal-caller, you have to take advantage of the opportunity while you have it, especially when you have the Falcons to thank for this opportunity.

Let's not get it twisted. Pearce had a sensational rookie season in Atlanta, so if it weren't for his off-field issues, this trade probably would've been passable. But even with the promising legal update that came earlier today, being the reason the Rams landed their new franchise QB is just brutal.

Say what you want about Simpson, but be prepared for this Pearce trade-up to age even worse over time.