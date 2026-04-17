Falcons' Ruke Orhorhoro deal confirmed Ian Cunningham is not another Terry Fontenot

The decision to trade Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Maason Smith did a lot more than just catch Atlanta Falcons fans by surprise. It ushered in the new era of Falcons' football, and made it clear that Ian Cunningham is not messing around when it comes to his decision-making.

The rationale between the trade makes sense: this new Falcons' regime had no ties to Orhorhoro: Terry Fontenot was the GM who drafted him, and Jimmy Lake, not Jeff Ulbrich was the defensive coordinator at the time, so Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski really don't owe Orhorhoro anything.

A new regime is supposed to evaluate the players they inherited from the prior regime. Fontenot and Raheem Morris are. Trading a former second-round pick with untapped just two years into his career is an unpopular decision, but it goes to show Cunningham has the stones to make tough choices, even if people disagree.

The Atlanta Falcons finally hired a general manager willing to make difficult decisions

That same quality isn't something you can say Fontenot had, so seeing the killer instinct of the first-time GM is a nice change. While the 24-year-old has been promising, Smith is a year younger and has plenty of upside of his own, so acquiring him is worth cutting ties with another player you didn't draft.

Fontenot never would've traded Orhorhoro after trading up to draft the Clemson product in 2024, let alone rolling the dice by releasing Kirk Cousins for Tua Tagovailoa. You can go down the list. He was just too loyal (and stubborn) to be willing to give up on his players, let alone swallow his pride to do so.

Aside from the players the Falcons signed in free agency, Stefanski and Cunningham owe this roster nothing. While a few are Thomas Dimitroff guys, most of these guys were brought in by Fontenot, so it's worth wondering how many players the new decision-makers can give the Orhorhoro treatment.

Cunningham and Stefanski's approach is simple: raise the floor of the roster and win in the trenches. Smith helps them do that. But they also want to give the roster a competitive spirit, where unless your name is Bijan Robinson, your starting spot and (roster spot) isn't safe. It's all about breeding competition where the best man for the job wins out.

Cunningham and Stefanski (and Matt Ryan) are here to instill their vision: not just reheat the nachos of Fontenot and Morris. So seeing some creative thinking from the front office with this Ruke deal should have us optimistic about the direction the Falcons are headed under the new regime.