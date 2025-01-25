Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since the 2010 season

4. Marcus Mariota

This is where things start to grow truly bleak for the Falcons. Mariota was the team's desperate answer after they failed to land Deshaun Watson. The Falcons being spared signing Watson remains one of the few things to fall in Atlanta's favor over the last decade. Mariota was brought in with the team drafting Desmond Ridder. The hope was that Mariota would be able to to turn the clock back to his early days with the Titans.

This didn't go to plan with Atlanta's offense unable to find consistent production. What ranks Mariota ahead of the rest of the starters is simply the degree of difficulty. If you turn the clock back and consider the weapons the quarterback was given it is hard to fault the veteran completely.

Yes, Mariota isn't a starting quarterback in this league and was a complete mess. However, it is important to remember that it was a rookie Drake London who was Mariota's best weapon. The run game was frustratingly inconsistent and the Falcons had zero target depth. A backup quarterback was set up for failure and found a way to be even worse than expected. Mariota would be benched before the end of the season finishing 5-8 as an Atlanta Falcon.