Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 biggest mistakes of 2024 offseason

4. Terry Fontenot failed to adequately address the cornerback position

Cornerback proved to be a massive issue for the Atlanta Falcons last season. A.J. Terrell was the only reliable piece they had and it showed, especially down the stretch.

Mike Hughes played decently at times but it still wasn't close to being enough. He was picked on and his backups weren't much better when given the chance.

However, for as bad as the No. 2 spot was, it was nothing compared to the slot position. Dee Alford was targeted at a higher rate than any cornerback and there was a reason for that. He wasn't good and things became even more frustrating when the coaching staff refused to replace him.

Fontenot should've been aggressively when addressing the cornerback position.