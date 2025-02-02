Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 biggest mistakes of 2024 offseason

2. Terry Fontenot made a mistake trading for Matt Judon

Matt Judon has been a great player throughout his career and trading a third-round pick for him seemed reasonable, at the time.

It quickly became apparent that the veteran rusher would not live up to the compensation. He racked up just 5.5 sacks the entire season and will hit the open market. 5.5 sacks for a third-rounder is beyond bad, especially considering the Falcons already lack draft picks.

This is a move that the whole organization regrets, no doubt about it.