Ranking Jalon Walker among every Falcons first-round pick under Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot's draft history has been a checkered one that left many fans skeptical heading into the 2025 draft. However, there is reason for excitement, and Fontenot's recent track record of first-rounders has been shockingly consistent. With this in mind, let's look at where Jalon Walker should fall in Fontenot's history of first-round selections.

1. Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker is the first pick Terry Fontenot has made that has been universally praised. Walker falling all the way to Atlanta was unexpected and was the first pick Fontenot has made that cannot be viewed as any type of reach. Whether it was taking skill players in the top ten or what transpired later in this draft, there are clear downsides to past selections. Walker is a clear slam dunk that gives Atlanta's defense a real chance to take a meaningful step in the right direction.

2. Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson's breakout 2024 season left no debate where the back belongs in these rankings. What makes the selection even more exciting is the fact that we've yet to see a full season of Robinson with a capable quarterback. Cousins imploding down the stretch of the season left opposing defenses the ability to dedicate attention to Robinson. However, this isn't likely to continue with what we watched from Penix in the first three games of the young quarterback's career.

Robinson still should have 3-4 prime seasons left for Atlanta to take advantage of. If Penix is who they believe the quarterback to be, there will be no debate who the best back in the league is at the end of the 2025 season.

3. Michael Penix Jr.

Ranking Penix is incredibly difficult when you factor in the Kirk Cousins signing and the fact that we've only seen three games from the quarterback. If Penix is the franchise option, he appears to be there isn't any choice but to elevate the quarterback straight to the top of both this and any similar list. However, we are yet to see Penix based on the fact that the Falcons drafted the quarterback and had the position blocked by a veteran player. That is poor draft value and a wasted season for a player who has the potential to prove to be the best pick of Fontenot's tenure.

4. Drake London

London is a great example of a perfect pick losing value based on playing at a position that is flooded with talent. Whether in recent drafts, trades, or free agency, the Falcons could easily land a player with London's ability and ceiling. That is the only reason London finds itself ranking 4th on this list. Whether it is being a willing blocker or fighting to make an impossible catch, the reasons Atlanta fans have fallen in love with the receiver are clear. It will be fun to see what Penix and London can accomplish together in their first full season.

5. James Pearce Jr.

Pearce needs to be Atlanta's Brian Burns for the risky trade the Falcons made to pay off. Atlanta fans have long been complaining about the team's lack of attempts to improve the pass rush. While it did cost a future first-round pick, that is no longer a valid criticism. What exactly Pearce will become at the next level is up for debate. What isn't, is the fact that Fontenot has put his job on the line in an attempt to improve the Atlanta pass rush.

6. Kyle Pitts

At the time, the selection of Pitts appeared to be a great decision that gave Matt Ryan a much-needed weapon. It is hard not to look back and judge this decision harshly when Micah Parsons and Ja'Marr Chase were both on the board. No matter what happens in the 2025 season, Pitts was the wrong decision for the Falcons.