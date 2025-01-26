Ray-Ray McCloud exceeds expectations in first year with Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons signed 27-year-old Ray-Ray McCloud III to a two-year, $6 million deal, few fans and analysts could have predicted how reliable he would become as a receiver for Atlanta.

McCloud’s move to Atlanta marked his fifth team in seven seasons, solidifying his status as a journeyman receiver. The 5’9”, 190-pound receiver was primarily known for his special teams contributions and occasional offensive flashes. Considered undersized, many assumed he would mainly serve as a return specialist, especially if Avery Williams wasn’t fully recovered after missing the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.

On August 7, 2024, just before the preseason began, Atlanta receiver Rondale Moore suffered a non-contact knee injuryThe Falcons placed Moore on injured reserve the next day, ruling him out for the entire 2024 season. Moore had been projected as Atlanta’s third receiving option behind Drake London and newly acquired receiver Darnell Mooney. With Moore sidelined, McCloud was thrust into the starting WR3 role without competition.

McCloud’s previous best season as a receiver came in 2021 when he recorded 39 catches for 277 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, he had just one career receiving touchdown, scored in 2022. Between 2021 and 2023, McCloud totaled 65 catches for 655 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

Elevated into a starting role, McCloud wasted no time making an impact. In Week 1, he quickly became a reliable target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, delivering his best receiving performance since late October 2022. McCloud would surpass all his previous career highs in 2024, finishing with 62 catches for 686 yards and one touchdown.

His 76.1% catch percentage (62 catches on 81 targets) led all of Atlanta’s receivers and tight ends in 2024, establishing him as a dependable pass catcher. Additionally, McCloud’s 342 yards after the catch (5.5-yard average) ranked highest among Atlanta’s receivers and tight ends, as he was often utilized on screens and quick, short passes.

McCloud’s versatility as a special teams returner wasn’t overlooked by Atlanta’s first-year play-caller, Zac Robinson. In 2024, McCloud posted career highs in rushing, carrying the ball 10 times for 79 yards and becoming a key contributor on jet sweeps.

Despite his career-best season, McCloud’s role heading into 2025 remains uncertain. If Atlanta re-signs Rondale Moore, McCloud could see reduced offensive snaps and increased special teams responsibilities. However, if the Falcons move on from Avery Williams, there’s ample room for both McCloud and Moore in the lineup.

The prospect of McCloud and Moore teaming up as special teams returners and occasional offensive playmakers could make for an exciting dynamic in 2025.