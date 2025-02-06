Redrafting the Atlanta Falcons' mistake filled 2021 draft class

Pick #40 New Selection Richie Grant Azeez Ojulari

Richie Grant isn't a starting NFL player, and the Falcons found that out the hard way. Ojulari is the perfect fit for a team still in need of a franchise pass rusher. While Ojulari isn't the perfect pass rusher it would have been a perfect fit and a great piece to build around.

Pick #68 New Selection Jalen Mayfield Dyami Brown

Jalen Mayfield is one of the worst draft picks in the history of the Atlanta Falcons. For those that may have forgotten Mayfield couldn't block the air in front of him. Matt Ryan's final season was defined by the guard bringing pressure right into his face and setting the run game up for failure.

Dyami Brown took a long time to find his footing in the league but is a proven depth piece. Since Jayden Daniels took over the receiver has been a surprisingly productive piece of the Washington offense. Heading into the Super Bowl the receiver still leads all pass catchers in total yardage.

Brown and Chase give the Falcons a great duo that is going to be very difficult to match up against. Chase is the typical primary receiver while Brown has proven he is going to be a great fit when put with the right quarterback. Atlanta isn't done on offense, however, finding a way to land the steal of the 2021 draft.