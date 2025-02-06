Redrafting the Atlanta Falcons' mistake filled 2021 draft class

Pick #108 New Selection Darren Hall Amon-Ra St. Brown

Darren Hall is a player never able to make Atlanta's starting rotation. Hall's impact on the franchise is nonexistent with a re-draft leaving no question that Hall isn't a part of Atlanta's class. St. Brown is such a special player that fits the Lions perfectly. It is fair to wonder if the undersized receiver landed elsewhere if he would become the same player.

Still, the idea of having Chase, Brown, and St. Brown all on rookie contracts is far too exciting to pass up. You've solidified your starting receivers for the next half-decade and would have enough talent to elevate even an average quarterback into being a solid starter.

Pick #114 New Selection Drew Dalman Drew Dalman

This is the one selection the Falcons perfectly nailed in the 2021 draft. In a draft filled with misses and unproductive players the Falcons were able to land a starting center late in the class. While Dalman might leave this offseason there is still every reason to make this selection. Dalman's cheap production and impact cannot be overlooked.

Pick #148 New Selection Ta' Quon Graham Michael Carter

Very little remains on the board at this point in what was a very bad second and third day of a draft class. Carter offers the Falcons great secondary depth and a solid piece that has a chance to have a far higher impact than a pass rusher who has been unable to stay on the field.