Redrafting the Atlanta Falcons' mistake filled 2021 draft class

Pick #182 New Selection Ade Ogundeji Avery Williams

Avery Williams had such a higher level of responsibility and impact under Arthur Smith. The head coach change didn't benefit Williams who was a kick-returner without many great moments still was a contributing piece. At this point in the draft that is all you're looking for is a player with a chance to make the roster.

Pick #183 New Selection Avery Williams Damar Hamlin

Hamlin has quietly developed into a solid starting safety for the Bills. Hamlin gives the Falcons a great potential pairing with Jessie Bates and a player they won't be forced to pay top dollar while being an important piece of the defense.

Pick #187 New Selection Frank Darby Trey Smith

Kansas City is such a well-run organization finding ways to win in free agency and late in the draft. Finding Trey Smith in such an awful draft class and developing him into a great starter along the offensive line speaks to their organization.

Smith would slot well into Atlanta's offensive line and replace Jalen Mayfield in Matt Ryan's final season. Perhaps making the team's offense look far different and giving Ryan a chance at a far more respectable exit.