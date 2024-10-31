Report suggests Falcons could have interest in reunion with veteran edge rusher
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons rank dead last in the league in sacks and it isn't close. The team's desperation to add to the pass rush is expected and with it comes much speculation as to who the team could add. One such report suggests the Falcons could look in the direction of a former Falcon veteran pass rusher, Calais Campbell. Campbell signed with the Dolphins in the offseason but it appears Miami's season is all but over.
This isn't the first time a reunion has been suggested either by this site or others. Campbell even at the end of his career is more capable of getting to the quarterback than any of Atlanta's current options. A trade with Miami would likely be cheap and offer the veteran a better chance of playing late into January.
Calais Campbell returning to Atlanta makes sense for both sides
The only downside of this move is if the veteran doesn't want a reunion after last year's failure. Campbell was a veteran leader for the defense and said all of the right things as Atlanta's season hung in the balance. The frustration and sadness of how the season ended was obvious from a veteran who expected more.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Dolphins do Campbell a solid and send him to the team with the best shot at a Super Bowl. Whether that is Baltimore, Kansas City, or Buffalo, the Falcons aren't going to be at the top of that list.
However, with all the rumored targets ahead of the trade deadline it is possible the veteran has limited suitors. If that is the case the Falcons are in a great position to make an offer that doesn't hurt their future, improves the pass rush, and doesn't mess with next season's cap space. A win for both sides and a move the Falcons are likely exploring.