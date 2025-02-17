Revisiting Atlanta Falcons' biggest What-Ifs of the 2024 season

3. What if Raheem Morris doesn't forget how to call timeout?

Raheem Morris has already talked about the need to improve his clock management this offseason. However, the head coach cannot be let off the hook completely for a mistake that can be argued cost the Falcons a playoff spot. After Penix's prayer of a touchdown pass found Kyle Pitts to tie the game the Falcons' defense got a stop and handed the ball back to the rookie with seconds left.

Atlanta had plenty of time to drive in field goal range and put themselves in a win-and-in situation against the Carolina Panthers the following week. Penix made two great decisions and had Atlanta within 10-20 yards of ideal field goal range for the backup kicker.

Morris forgot to call timeout and seconds dripped away forcing a long attempt that would fall short. If the head coach had called timeout, we are dealing in an impossible hypothetical of what might have been. Still, it is only fair to point out that each time Penix was handed the ball with the game on the line the rookie had an answer. It isn't a stretch to believe there was another play left on the field.