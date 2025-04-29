Shedeur Sanders failure has become Atlanta's defining draft story

Atlanta had a headline-grabbing draft that saw the franchise land two first-round picks in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. It was exactly the infusion of pass-rushing talent fans have been begging for during the last four seasons. However, it is two splashy additions that absolutely no one is talking about, thanks to the eyebrow-raising story centered around Atlanta's defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich.

In case you've somehow managed to escape it, the defensive coordinator's son believed it would be a brilliant idea to steal the number of Shedeur Sanders and prank call the quarterback on draft day. It was a mean-spirited idea for a quarterback that would fall deep into the draft. No matter what you believe about Sanders, faking a life-changing call is the height of immaturity. Furthering this stupidity was the decision to post the call, making it easy to trace back to Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. This has demanded all of Atlanta's headlines and taken away from what was a fantastic 2025 NFL Draft class.

Atlanta finding a way to fumble away an offseason win feels all too familiar

It is hard to put any blame on defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who has to be at the absolute height of embarrassment. No coach is going to endorse such juvenile behavior, knowing the embarrassment and consequences when it is inevitably traced back to the source. After a rough season in New York, Ulbrich now finds himself put in the center of a story he didn't ask for.

The only possible path to laying any blame at the feet of the coach is better protecting personal information. However, this is a bit of a stretch considering the information was taken from Ulbrich's personal residence. For Atlanta, this is yet another frustrating chapter in what feels to be a cursed organization. This was supposed to be the moment Terry Fontenot was given credit for finally focusing on rebuilding the Atlanta defense.

History was set when the Falcons drafted a Georgia Bulldog in the first round for the first time in 58 years. Jalon Walker fell Atlanta's way, and this was supposed to be the headline-grabbing story demanding the attention not only of Atlanta fans but league pundits as well.

Instead, Atlanta continues to grab headlines due to bearing responsibility for an idiotic prank on Shedeur Sanders. A poor reflection on a franchise that has consistently been unable to get out of its own way. It is a tough story to accept in what should have been a week of excitement.