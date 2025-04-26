Shedeur Sanders must crown Falcons incredible 2025 Draft class

We are at that point in the Draft where it is all about landing value, and sitting right there is a first-round quarterback who continues to slide.

The Atlanta Falcons have built their 2025 class with value players—Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., and Xavier Watts. They should put the crowning jewel on the class by taking the first-round prospect, even if it isn't a need.

Falcons should take a chance by drafting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

With two picks left, one in the fourth and seventh, the Atlanta Falcons are close to finishing off their exciting class of rookies. No one thought they would end up with Jalon Walker, but they did. Then, to add James Pearce Jr. and Xavier Watts was a home run.

But they have the opportunity to hit a grand slam by taking Shedeur Sanders.

Quarterback isn't a need with Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, but if Terry Fontenot plans on shipping Cousins elsewhere, then it is a need.

While the team signed Easton Stick a few days ago, Sanders is a better player.

The Falcons also sit in the unique position of being a team Sanders would love to join. Deion Sanders still has an affinity for the franchise that drafted him, and you can assume the potential uproar of keeping his son as the backup would be less in ATL.

Landing a first-round prospect in the fourth round (maybe even the seventh?) would be an absolute steal, especially at that position.

Sanders would give you a long-term backup, a potential backstop if Penix doesn't work out (doubtful), and a future trade chip.

Shedeur is a unique prospect given his heritage but at this point, he knows he won't be starting anytime soon. Landing with the Falcons is the best-case scenario for him.

I honestly believe teams and the media are overblowing the potential rifts of having him as their backup. I don't think the Sanders family will be vocal about him being a backup in the NFL.

To put this simply, the Atlanta Falcons should cap an exceptional 2025 class by taking Shedeur Sanders.