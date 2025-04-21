Falcons sign backup quarterback; Is a Kirk Cousins trade imminent?

The Atlanta Falcons have finally made a quarterback move, just not the one you were expecting. They have signed former Chargers backup Easton Stick.

While signing a quarterback is always big news, it is especially so for the Dirty Birds. The newest signing points toward what we have all been speculating: Kirk Cousins will be traded at some point after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Falcons signing Easton Stick signals to a potential Kirk Cousins trade

The weirdest dynamic of the Falcons roster this offseason has been backup quarterback. We know Michael Penix Jr. is the starter, but we didn't know what would happen behind him.

Terry Fontenot has said many times that he is comfortable making Kirk Cousins the backup—a narrative to increase trade leverage.

When it comes to replacing Cousins' spot on the roster, the Falcons have had to play their cards right. Signing someone could decrease leverage, but if you wait too long to sign someone, you will be out of options.

Now, with the signing of Justin Herbert's long-time backup, we know the team didn't want to wait any longer.

We have been in the dark with Kirk Cousins, especially since the Browns signed Joe Flacco. Who will trade for him? When will they trade for him?

While we shouldn't overreact to the signing of Stick, it does lead you to believe that Terry Fontenot is close to trading the high-priced quarterback. My best guess: a trade will happen sometime after the conclusion of the first round on Thursday night.

Timing is everything here; why did the team wait until a few days before the Draft to sign a true backup? You can only assume they were trying to play their cards right. They appear confident that a trade will happen in the next handful of days.

Keep your eyes peeled after round one, this trade will happen fast.