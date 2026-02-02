Shocking GM firing just opened the door for Falcons to swing a blockbuster trade

The Atlanta Falcons avoided a major disaster by hiring Ian Cunningham when they did, as the Minnesota Vikings fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah not even a day later. The timing couldn't have worked out better, especially now that the Vikings can't speak to Cunningham even if they wanted to.

This means that the Vikings could be barreling towards a fire-sale with a new GM coming to town, and the Falcons could capitalize. If the 40-year-old truly wants to make a splash with his first move as general manager, he could make a run at one of Minnesota's many stars who could be made available.

The ideal target is Justin Jefferson, but the Dirty Birds' chances of acquiring him are about as likely as the chances of Matt Ryan coming out of retirement. Instead, they should pivot to his running mate, Jordan Addison, who unlike Jefferson, isn't virtually untouchable so there's a real shot they'll consider trading him.

Now that the Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Falcons could pursue a trade for Jordan Addison

The Falcons badly need a running mate for Drake London at wide receiver, and Addison could be exactly that. The 2023 first-round pick out of USC is one of the best red zone threats in all of football, and is the field-stretching deep threat this Atlanta offense was missing alongside London in 2025.

The 24-year-old logged career-lows in receptions (42), receiving yards (610), and receiving touchdowns (3), but he also was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season. His down year will slightly impact their trade compensation, especially given Addison's many off-field concerns.

The nice part about a trade is that he's still on his rookie contract, so Cunningham and Ryan wouldn't have to worry about signing a long-term extension yet, especially since London still needs his new deal, which will take priority. But they'll have to think about that eventually if they were to trade for him.

Addison is a good-not-great receiver, but he's still better than any other wide receiver the Falcons have. Darnell Mooney is somehow hanging on but is likely to be traded or cut this offseason, and every other player in the receiver room is either a career journeyman or a practice squad pickup.

Despite Addison's clear baggage, acquiring him could have a similar impact on Atlanta's pasing offense like George Pickens did for Dallas, but on a lesser scale. The ex-Biletnikoff Award winner has world-class potential, but a scenery change like one to the Falcons would be best for his career.