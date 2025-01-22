Should the San Francisco 49ers consider chasing Kirk Cousins?

The Atlanta Falcons will explore every possible avenue to trade veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins during the offseason. The franchise cannot afford to cut the quarterback needing a trade to help ease the cap burden. Still, there is reason to wonder if any team is going to be willing to take on the massive deal with the level of play Kirk showed at the end of the season. Only two possible contending teams stand out as interesting options, the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco is making it clear early on in the offseason they are locked in with Brock Purdy. It hasn't been a secret that the 49ers head coach has long wanted a team up with the Atlanta veteran and this could be their final chance. Cousins is aging and the San Francisco roster appears to be at the end of their championship window. If the 49ers were ever going to land Kirk Cousins this is the offseason it could work out.

San Francisco lacks the cap space or motivation to chase after Kirk Cousins

Even with this in mind, the 49ers aren't in a position to chase after a veteran quarterback under a massive contract. Their path to contention has been Brock Purdy being the cheapest starting quarterback in the league while putting together an all-star roster being paid top dollar. This is the team's formula and what they will attempt to do in one final season.

It is hard to see how the team can stay together much longer with Brock Purdy needing to be paid and a myriad of aging veterans growing more expensive than productive. This is San Francisco's last stand at getting back to the Super Bowl and finishing the job.

There is zero chance they are going to upset things by trading for a veteran quarterback who appears to be on his last legs. Making such a move will be left to desperate teams that have no other answers at the position. The 49ers have another season with Brock Purdy on his rookie deal allowing them to save at the most expensive position and attempt to keep their championship window open.