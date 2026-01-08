Raheem Morris just sent a brutal message to Arthur Blank without saying a word

When the Atlanta Falcons cleaned house by firing both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, the belief was (and still is) that Arthur Blank made the correct decision. While this is still the case, there is still a good chunk of the fanbase that believes Blank acted prematurely in pursuing a full front office reset.

Morris has been quick to draw NFL interest since being fired, which has vindicated the pro-Raheem side of the fanbase. It was already reported that the 49-year-old already had an interview scheduled with the Tennessee Titans, but is also slated to meet with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris now has confirmed head coach interviews in the next week with Cardinals, Giants and Titans, per sources. pic.twitter.com/neoRMlRAQ6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2026

This means that in just three days of unemployment, Morris has already managed to schedule three head coaching interviews while cement himself as one of the most sought-after coaches available, because even if he isn't a head coach in 2026, he'll soon get another opportunity to prove himself.

Additionally, Adam Schefter's report confirmed that all of these interviews will take place over the next eight days, so Morris will be booked and busy across the next week.

Raheem Morris is garnering interest as a potential head coach in 2026

It wasn't like Morris did a bad job coaching the Falcons these last two season, it was more about how much meat this team left on the bone. They finished 8-9 in each of the last two seasons, but they should have easily made the playoffs in both years if it wasn't for a very lackluster coaching staff.

With that said, Morris is highly respected in NFL circles, and it's easy to see why. The Falcons' locker room loved him to the point that several notable players publicly lobbied for him to receive another season at the helm just a few hours before Blank's decision to fire him and Fontenot went public.

He wasn't a great head coach, but Morris is a fantastic leader. His player-centric leadership style is something that players are willing to respond to, which isn't something you can say about every coach nowadays, so it's hard not to root for the ex- Falcons' coach to have success elsewhere.

The Titans job is highly desirable due to the presence of 2025 No, 1 pick Cam Ward, but the Giants' job is arguably far more intriguing. Jaxson Dart and Ward are both franchise quarterbacks, but the supporting cast for Dart in New York is significantly better than Ward's weapons in Tennessee.

However, the Cardinals' job is the most interesting, because there's no runaway favorite yet. They have no quarterback in place now that Kyler Murray could be traded, which means that Morris has a real shot to beat out ex-Falcons' coach Arthur Smith to be a leading candidate for the opening.

It's unknown how serious his candidacy is just yet, but regardless, the fact he's receiving this much interest isn't a good look for Blank, who went against the grain by firing him.