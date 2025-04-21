Surprising trade changes everything for Michael Penix Jr. in proposed deal

As we close in on the 2025 NFL Draft, mock drafts and rumors have reached a fever pitch, leaving fans still questioning what Thursday night holds for their franchise. Sports Illustrated presented a fun wrinkle to these questions, taking a look at what could happen if every single NFL team were to make a draft-day trade. While this is obviously implausible, it is a fun exercise that gives you a great idea of where the focus for each team should be. For Atlanta, this strategy works extremely well for a team that is already speculated to be a clear option to trade down to add to their limited draft selections.

In this mock, the Falcons trade with the Bengals, adding picks #17 and #115 in exchange for #218 and #15. Interestingly, the Falcons allow Cincy to trade up to add edge rusher Shemar Stewart. A high position of need for Atlanta, however, it doesn't take the franchise long to answer these questions, selecting Mike Green with the 17th overall pick. It is a questionable selection that certainly doesn't fit Terry Fontenot's typical targets. Though there is no denying Green's incredible upside and clear on-the-field fit for Atlanta.

Atlanta gives Michael Penix Jr. the defensive help the team so desperately needs

If the Falcons are going to change life for Penix, it is going to require these types of moves. Trading back and finding a way to increase their chances of adding impact defensive players. If Penix is the franchise answer he appears to be, the team has more than enough offensive talent. What Atlanta has to do in this year's draft is find ways to add picks and rebuild a struggling defense.

In overtime losses to the Commanders and Panthers, it was made perfectly clear what is wrong with this team. In Penix's second and third career starts, the quarterback had moments of brilliance, forcing overtime against both teams. In both cases, the Falcons would lose in overtime, with their quarterback never having a chance to touch the football.

Both losses served as a message as to where Atlanta's offseason priorities must lie. With the team having an extremely underwhelming free agency, the pressure is turned up to find needed impact players with only five draft selections. Two of those picks are scheduled to be in the draft's final round.

Making it clear, if Atlanta is given a good opportunity to both add picks and still land a potential impact piece, it is a no-brainer. While the selection of Green is misguided, the logic is sound and a likely scenario for Atlanta come Thursday night.