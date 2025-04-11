Why Atlanta isn't a potential fit for top edge rusher Mike Green

Whether in mock drafts or lists of potential draft-day fits for Atlanta, edge rusher Mike Green has been a common fit. It is understandable when you look at Atlanta's lack of edge rushing options and where Green is likely going to fall in this year's draft. However, the Falcons choosing Green would be a mistake that goes against how Terry Fontenot has managed Atlanta's front office since taking over. Any distractions or off-the-field concerns were clear red flags that meant the Falcons would unquestionably be staying away.

Perhaps the team's desperation to build a capable pass rush has caused them to question these standards. No matter the reasoning, Green is far from the only edge-rushing fit that could fall Atlanta's way. In a draft heavy with pass-rushing talent, Abdul Carter is the only clear edge rusher the Falcons have zero shot of landing. Every other top prospect at the position could still be on the board when Atlanta's number is called.

Atlanta has far too many options that don't come with the concerns Mike Green brings

Just in case you've missed the legal concerns that caused Mike Green to leave Virginia, it is well worth researching. The allegations are alarming and leave the Falcons no reason to consider Green a first-round fit, no matter the talent. So much about the situation lacks clarity that it would be ill-advised to take the edge rusher even if it was the only remaining fit.

That won't be the case with a handful of defensive fits set to fall Atlanta's way on draft night. Even if it means avoiding a pass rusher and taking Georgia safety Malaki Starks or linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the Falcons shouldn't be a landing spot for Green.

It would be a different situation if Atlanta had been willing to target players with on field concerns or potential legal issues. However, their stance under Terry Fontenot has been incredibly clear: they will value leadership and how Atlanta is represented off the field over an improved chance to win with a player that doesn't fit their culture.

Atlanta breaking this stance would be surprising and disappointing when you consider it is one of the few positives that has defined Fontenot's tenure. There are far too many options that are clear fits for the team to seriously consider drafting Mike Green.