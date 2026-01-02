Terry Fontenot's biggest haters were just handed a fresh talking point

Across the last few weeks, it's become clear that the Atlanta Falcons' sensational 2025 NFL Draft class is Terry Fontenot's only saving grace in Atlanta. The Falcons came away with four starters and three defensive cornerstones, which has helped rewrite the defensive narrative practically overnight.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have morphed into stars overnight, while Xavier Watts enjoyed his breakout game on Monday Night Football against the Rams. And that led ESPN's Benjamin Solak to list all three rookies on his 2025 NFL All-Rookie Team, but only Walker was named to the first team.

However, the Dirty Birds will miss the playoffs and are below .500 for the fifth consecutive season, which is a streak that has gone on every year since the Falcons hired Fontenot in 2021. So while fans are excited about an impressive draft class, they're frustrated at the fact it has yet to equate to wins.

Two Falcons' defenders were snubbed from a spot on the ESPN All-Rookie Team

Something worth noting is the fact that the 2025 Draft class has far exceeded expectations across the board, which has led to heightened competition on the All-Rookie Team. Both Pearce and Watts are incredibly deserving of spots on the First Team with Walker, but it somehow didn't happen.

Instead, Giants' rookie Abdul Carter got the nod instead of the Tennessee product due to his sizzling end to the season, but Pearce has been far hotter. The 22-year-old leads all rookies with 8.5 sacks, and even had a seven-game sack streak, yet somehow Solak thinks Carter is having the better year.

Pearce has more sacks and their pressure numbers are comparable, so you'd think the choice would be obvious, right? Nope, try again. The helmet scouting of the Giants is propping up the No. 3 overall pick even though he has been out-performed by both Falcons' rookie pass-rushers this season.

Yet somehow, Watts' own snub looks even worse. The 24-year-old is leading all rookies and is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions on the year, yet both Jonas Sanker and Nick Emmanwori were named to the first team instead despite neither of them being better than the Atlanta rookie.

The two-time All American at Notre Dame was one of the best defensive backs of the nation in college, and has been just as good in the NFL. He has logged 89 total tackles and 10 passes defensed, which are numbers that are both significantly better than Sanker's in New Orleans.

Emmanwori more than deserves his place on the All-Rookie Team, but Watts should be the third-round safety joining him in the award sheet. But instead, ESPN is tainting Fontenot's draft to look bad when in actuality could turn out to be what buys him another season at the helm in Atlanta.