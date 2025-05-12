The Atlanta Falcons' most overhated player remains crystal clear

Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when the Atlanta Falcons selected him No. 4 overall. Since then, he has been their most overhated player.

Pitts has continued to produce despite rough circumstances around him, and all he gets in return is a "bust" label.

Falcons fans should stop holding Kyle Pitts to impossible standards

Top five picks are always held to a high standard; if they don't turn into a Hall of Fame player, they are a "bust."

For Pitts, things are even worse. He has to live up to being the best tight end in NFL history because no tight end has been drafted higher.

Let's get something straight: both of those things are not his fault.

When you look at his stats, it isn't like he hasn't been good. In his rookie season, he nearly broke the rookie receiving record at his position.

However, his second season was cut short due to a dirty hit to his knee. It took him longer than any of us knew for him to fully recover.

And then you have to factor in the quarterback situation. He has caught passes from Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix over his four seasons.

Despite that, he is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded tight end from his draft class with a respectable 74.6 overall grade.

Last season, he caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He was the only tight end with three receptions of 40+ yards.

He has been an explosive threat for an offense that has countless mouths to feed. He won't see 100 passes thrown his way because of Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, and Bijan Robinson

Has he had some frusting moments? Yes, but every player has.

All in all, Kyle Pitts has been a good NFL tight end who has been held to an impossible standard.