The Falcons might have just stumbled into one of the biggest steals of the 2025 Draft

The Falcons knew they were getting a difference-maker when they drafted Billy Bowman Jr., but few expected the rookie safety to look this comfortable, this quickly.

Through two weeks, Bowman has flashed the same playmaking instincts that turned him into a star at Oklahoma, and his second-quarter interception against the Vikings in primetime could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Atlanta's young defense is flying around at all three levels

His pick was an ideal example of the traits that defined his college career:— quickness, vision, and outstanding instincts in open space. The rookie didn’t just get his hands on the football, he secured it, flipping possession in a critical moment for Atlanta’s defense.

Bowman’s early impact should come as no surprise. He and Xavier Watts have dazzled after years of high-level collegiate experience.

At Oklahoma, he was one of the nation’s most dangerous defensive backs, finishing second in the country with six interceptions in 2023, three of which he returned back for six. That ball hawk production wasn’t a fluke, and Bowman consistently demonstrated the ability to diagnose plays, anticipate throws, and punish quarterbacks for testing him in tight windows.

His versatility is another key reason Atlanta has been able to deploy him effectively. Just as he did in college, The 23-year-old has lined up all over the field in his first two games -- sometimes as a true nickel, other times deep in a center-field role.

From either alignment, he brings sideline-to-sideline range and the short-area quickness to close on receivers and disrupt passing lanes. That combination allows the Falcons to stay flexible in coverage looks while still relying on the fourth-round rookie to be a stabilizing force on the back end.

In man-to-man situations, Bowman has also shown flashes of his advanced technique. Whether matched against slot receivers or chasing down deeper routes, his fluid hips and burst out of breaks have allowed him to stay in phase and contest throws.

It’s rare for a rookie safety to look this polished, but Bowman’s experience as a four-year starter at Oklahoma clearly prepared him for the transition.

If there’s an area for growth, it remains his tackling consistency. At 200 pounds, Bowman is a willing hitter, but occasionally leans on arm tackles rather than wrapping up, something more stout NFL runners will test. Improving that aspect of his game will be crucial as the season progresses.

Still, the Falcons have to be thrilled with what they’ve seen so far. In just two weeks, Bowman has shown the instincts, versatility, and playmaking that defined his college career. His interception against Minnesota felt like the first of many, and if his start is any indication, Atlanta has found a young safety capable of being a defensive cornerstone for years to come.

