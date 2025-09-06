After hiring Jeff Ulbrich to be their new defensive coordinator this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have focused on getting younger, faster, and more versatile on the defensive side of the football. While veterans like A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III remain among the unit’s cornerstones, it’s clear that a youth movement is coming to Flowery Branch.

Four rookies are going to play a meaningful role for Ulbrich’s defense in Week 1: first-round pass-rushers James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker and defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. Raheem Morris announced earlier this week that both Watts and Bowman would get the start for the Dirty Birds, and Bates III has quickly been impressed with the young DBs.

"You wouldn't think that they're rookies, the way they process the defense and how quick they were able to come in and understand what we're doing,” Bates told Falcons’ reporter Terrin Waack.

Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr are impressing Jessie Bates III

The Pro Bowl safety’s words hold weight. The 28-year-old has been one of the best safeties in football since being drafted in the second round back in 2018.

Despite suffering a statistical regression after being named to the Pro Bowl back in 2023, Bates III has remained one of the most important players for Atlanta’s defense after signing a four-year $64 million deal to join the team after the 2022 season and hopes to improve what was a struggling pass defense a season ago.

Watts—a third-round pick in April— amassed 13 interceptions across his final two seasons in South Bend, while recording a career-high 82 tackles for the Fighting Irish in 2024. The 23-year-old was the beating heart of a Notre Dame defense that marched all the way to the national championship, and was named an All-American in the process. And he's a great complement for a player like Bates.

As for Bowman Jr, he was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and has impressed coaches in training camp after making the move to nickel corner. Being a top DB in both the Big 12 and SEC is no small task, but the 23-year-old accomplished it with ease—which is why Atlanta took him in the fourth round.

With Watts and Bowman stepping in immediately, the Falcons hope to inject energy and playmaking ability into the secondary in hopes of slowing down potent offenses like the Bucs’ offense they’ll face on Sunday.

Pearce and Walker might be the rookies generating more headlines, but the Dirty Birds’ secondary looks much improved entering 2025. As the Falcons open their season, all eyes will be on the rookie duo to see if they can live up to Bates’ glowing review against a division rival.

