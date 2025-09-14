The Falcons' Sunday Night clash with Minnesota offers more than just bragging rights

When thinking of the Atlanta Falcons' biggest rivals, the Saints are always the first team to come to mind, with the Buccaneers and Panthers not far behind. However, tucked behind all of that NFC South drama, Falcons and Minnesota Vikings have a deep-seated feud that dates back to when the Dirty Birds stunned the 15-1 Vikings in the 1998 NFC Championship.

We all know what happened: Gary Anderson had not missed a field goal all season until shanking a 39-yarder with just over two minutes to play before the Falcons drove down the field to tie the game. Then in overtime, Morten Andersen converted a game-winning field goal to send Atlanta to their first-ever Super Bowl.

Atlanta might've been thrashed by John Elway and the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII, but that game remains one of the most memorable moments in franchise history—and the animosity between the Falcons and Vikings has not faded one bit ahead of Week 2's Sunday Night clash between the two teams.

Falcons-Vikings past rivalry means just as much in the present

The Falcons even signed former Vikings starter Kirk Cousins last offseason, reigniting animosity that was dormant for over two decades. Cousins only lasted 14 games as a starter in Atlanta and has been at the center of trade discussions since Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson handed the keys to Michael Penix Jr at the end of last season.

In just four career starts, Penix Jr has shattered franchise records and wasted no time showing why Atlanta made him the No. 8 pick in 2024. Moreover, the 25-year-old has provided the Facons their most dynamic presence under center since Matt Ryan, and the future looks to be bright at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Penix Jr and McCarthy weren't yet alive when these teams faced off 27 years ago, but they have a burgeoning rivalry of their own. The pair faced off in the 2023 National Championship, where McCarthy's Wolverines took down Penix's Huskies 34-13—and Sunday will mark their first meeting since.

They were drafted two picks apart in 2024, and have constantly been compared to one another throughout their careers. McCarthy pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory over the Bears in his NFL debut, and the 22-year-old will record first career start at US Bank Stadium on primetime.

Both teams have no shortage of offensive playmakers, so Sunday will be a test for both young signal-callers—especially with Penix staring down a Brian Flores-led defense that is among the NFL's best.

From Anderson’s shank to Penix vs. McCarthy, Falcons-Vikings has always carried stakes that go beyond a single game. Now, on the NFL’s brightest stage, another unforgettable chapter in this rivalry is about to be written.

