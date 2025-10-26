The one underrated Falcon that could flip Week 8 on its head is painfully obvious

As it often occurs across football, the injury bug took a bite of Atlanta in Week 7.

With LB Divine Deablo now on IR with a fractured forearm, the loss is significant as Deablo’s rare blend of length, range, and coverage ability made him one of Atlanta’s most versatile defenders.

But in the NFL, it’s always about the next man up, and that next man for the Falcons could be JD Bertrand, who is expected to see an uptick in snaps heading into Week 8 against Miami.

JD Betrand is stepping into a crucial role for the Falcons in Week 8

A second year 'backer out Notre Dame, the 25-year-old stepped into an expanded role against San Francisco, amassing 57 snaps of work. While he doesn’t have Deablo’s athletic profile or fundamental explosiveness, he more than makes up for it with an outstanding football IQ, instincts, and a relentless motor.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich praised his readiness and intelligence recently, calling him “insanely intelligent” and someone who understands the scheme “at the highest level.” That kind of praise doesn’t come lightly in a defense as multiple and assignment-heavy as Atlanta’s.

Against the Dolphins, however, Bertrand’s mental processing and anticipation could prove critical. The Dolphins’ offense -- even amid its 2025 struggles -- still has game-breaking speed all over the field.

Jaylen Waddle can turn short passes into chunk plays with consistency, while the run game, led by De'Von Achane, demands gap discipline.

For a linebacker like Bertrand, whose game is built on reading keys, staying square, and playing fast through recognition rather than raw athleticism, it's the type of matchup where intelligence and awareness can neutralize speed.

For Atlanta, a by-committee approach to replace Deablo’s production is expected, as Ulbrich indicated, mixing in both linebackers and defensive backs depending on personnel looks.

But Bertrand should be at the center of that rotation. He’s a fundamentally sound tackler who rarely takes a false step, and his ability to diagnose plays before they develop allows him to play faster than his testing numbers might suggest.

Against a motion-heavy Miami offense that thrives on confusion, that awareness could be the difference between a stop and a score.

Overall, the Falcons’ defense has shown steady growth this fall under Ulbrich and Raheem Morris, and continuing that trend will require players like Bertrand to step into bigger roles without hesitation.

The moment may seem big for a young linebacker, but his time in South Bend prepared him well for this kind of responsibility -- leading a defense, communicating calls, and being in the right place every snap. 2,000-plus snaps for the Fighting Irish carries weight, and while not the NFL, Bertrand has seen a whole lot of ball in his day.

For the former Fighting Irish standout, Week 8 could be Bertrand’s breakout moment. He’s not the flashiest athlete on the field, and he won’t replace Deablo’s length or coverage radius, but he’s a flat-out football player -- instinctive, tough, and consistent, just like his college teammate Xavier Watts.

Moreover, should he continue to play with the same poise and intelligence he’s shown in limited action, Bertrand could be the steadying presence that helps the Falcons defense keep Miami’s speed in check, and flip the game on its head from an unexpected source.