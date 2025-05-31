Falcons cannot afford to trade Kyle Pitts for one simple reason

According to recent reports, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Kyle Pitts if they can land a Day 2 pick. This has excited fans who have become tired of the 'what could be' player.

However, they cannot afford to get rid of him because it is impossible to replace him.

Falcons must ride with Kyle Pitts for the final year of his rookie contract

It is easy for fans to sit back and demand that the Falcons trade Kyle Pitts. However, things aren't that easy when your job and the team's success are on the line.

Terry Fontenot can't simply trade Pitts and move forward. He has to have a plan to replace him.

So, that begs the question: who would replace him?

There aren't any options on the roster; Charlie Woerner is strictly a blocking tight end, and the others have nothing more than a few catches in their career.

Trading for Dallas Goedert makes no sense for the Falcons. The Eagles will want a similar pick to what the Falcons want for Kyle Pitts, considering they could get a compensatory pick for him next year.

Fontenot has also already drained a couple of picks in next year's draft.

The free agent market also brings no solutions. The best pass-catching options are Gerald Everett, C.J. Uzomah, MyCole Pruitt, and Hayden Hurst.

Do any of those names get you excited? Yeah, didn't think so...

Unless the front office can pull a rabbit out of their hat and find a replacement for their talented tight end, they shouldn't even consider trading him.

You want to surround Michael Penix Jr. with as much talent as possible. It is not a good idea to eliminate tight ends from your passing offense

Not to mention, even if you let him walk next offseason, some team will pay him based on what they think he can be, likely resulting in a solid compensatory pick.

