Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel wipes away a potential Kirk Cousins landing spot

Among the shrinking list of potential Kirk Cousins landing spots, the Cleveland Browns have been a consistent presence. This changed on Friday night, however, with the franchise taking quarterback Dillon Gabriel late Friday. It is exactly the type of move the Browns needed to make as they prepare to be without Deshaun Watson for the 2025 season. Cleveland chasing after Kirk Cousins was always a questionable perspective for a team that clearly needs to get younger at the position. Gabriel makes the Browns far more interesting and takes them out of the running for Cousins.

It appears the Falcons could genuinely remain content with forcing Cousins to return to Atlanta as the backup option. Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot's draft moves suggest the team is going to be incredibly aggressive, and that could include keeping a backup option with a long history of being a high-level starter.

Kirk Cousins remaining on Atlanta's 2025 roster appears to be an increasingly likely possibility

If Atlanta is going to be stuck paying Cousins no matter where the quarterback is, the better option for the Falcons is to allow the veteran to return. If Penix is who the franchise believes the young quarterback to be, the distraction of the veteran isn't going to alter the results. While it isn't ideal, it is a better decision than opting to let Cousins walk away while still paying the bill.

For Cleveland, the headline here isn't just the addition of a quarterback but which quarterback. Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a possible top-ten pick, but now isn't going to be selected in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel was never viewed as a superior prospect to Sanders, and being taken ahead of Sheuder is one of the most shocking developments of the weekend.

Gabriel does give the Browns a rookie starter who will come in without demanding headlines or inviting possible dysfunction. The right decision for a franchise that so often hasn't been able to get out of their own way.