Michael Penix Jr. is already rescuing Falcons draft pick Arthur Smith gave up on

Somehow, Kyle Pitts has remained at the top of headlines every Falcons training camp, for better or worse.

To this point, there has been considerable disappointment with the tight end. He has yet to duplicate his outstanding rookie season in Matt Ryan's final year and former Head Coach Arthur Smith's first year.

However, it finally seems like Pitts' career will be saved by the Falcons' most stunning draft pick in franchise history, Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. will save Kyle Pitts after Arthur Smith's offense failed to

The story of training camp has been Penix Jr.'s push to make his starting tight end a huge part of the offense.

That is much different than what the Falcons' previous head coach did; Arthur Smith tried time and time again to make him something he wasn't, a blocking tight end.

How many times did we have to watch Pitts stay in to block while there were only two pass catchers running routes? It often felt like Smith had given up on trying to play to his tight end's strengths.

Smith's attempt to put a square peg in a round hole left his team with an ineffective offense, and Pitts with the label of "bust."

We have know that the talent is there, it has just been about putting him in position to succeed.

It finally feels like we will see him succeed, all thanks to Zac Robinson and Michael Penix Jr.

This is perfect timing as he enters a contract year. A big season will earn him millions of dollars, whether that be with the Falcons or another team.

All in all, if Pitts can turn in a big season, while Drake London and Bijan Robinson continue their dominant ways, then this offense can be not only elite, but the best in the National Football League.

More Falcons news: