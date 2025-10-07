This George Kittle injury update will have Falcons fans shaking in their boots

After being placed on IR earlier this season, San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is finally bracing toward his eventual return. Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and has missed each of the 49ers' last four games—but Kyle Shanahan finally provided an expected return date for the 31-year-old.

Shanahan told reporters that the six-time Pro Bowler is a long shot to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, but remains firmly on track to return in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. For the Dirty Birds, who are coming off their bye week sitting at 2-2, this is just about the worst news imaginable.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that TE George Kittle, who has been on IR due to a hamstring injury, is more likely to return in Week 7 vs. Atlanta than next week in Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay. A return for next Sunday is considered a “long shot.” pic.twitter.com/iSq2lwXkjL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2025

The shorthanded San Francisco offense has been without Kittle, Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and Ricky Pearsall throughout the 2025 season—and all four missed the team's overtime victory over the Rams in Week 5. But they're likely to be full strength when the Falcons come to town on Sunday Night Football in two weeks.

George Kittle's return to the lineup is bad news for the Falcons

Before getting injured against the Seahawks in Week 1, caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. However, he recorded 1,106 yards and eight scores in 2024 en route to being named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

The one constant amid all of the 49ers' injury woes has been star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is one of the few backs with an opportunity to battle Bijan Robinson in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

The Niners trotted out Jake Tonges, Kendrick Bourne, and Demarcus Robinson alongside McCaffrey in Week 5 and still won, so there's no telling how a mostly-healthy 49ers squad will fare against the Falcons' young defense.

Jeff Ulbrich's defense is among the best units in football at the moment, which is good news for Falcons fans. Xavier Watts was just named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month, and A.J. Terrell will almost certainly be back in the lineup in time for Week 7.

While Michael Penix Jr. will need to rattle off a strong performance, the X-Factor in this one will be the young defensive line. Even at 37, Trent Williams remains one of the NFL's best offensive linemen and should provide another serious test for rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Atlanta’s defense has been one of the league’s best through four weeks, but they’ll need another near-perfect performance to pull off the primetime upset in Santa Clara.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: