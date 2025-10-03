Falcons' running back wins unsurprising award after historic September

The Atlanta Falcons might boast the NFL's most dangerous weapon in Bijan Robinson. The 23-year-old superstar is on pace to surpass both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, which has only been done three times before—and his resume is making it hard not to crown him the best running back in football.

Through one month of action, Robinson leads the NFL with 584 scrimmage yards—so his impressive September has him on pace for nearly 2,500 scrimmage yards. And that's why it was no surprise when the Texas native was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month due to his dazzling first quarter of 2025.

Bijan Robinson has been announced as the NFC Offensive Player of the month. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/IjZaVKL6TK — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 2, 2025

The No. 8 overall pick in 2023 is the clear engine that powers one of the NFL's most productive offenses, and has wasted no time living up to his generational billing. His 314 rushing yards rank fifth in football, as Robinson looks primed for his second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign.

Terry Fontenot needs to keep Bijan Robinson in Atlanta by any means necessary

The Falcons' offense has been inconsistent, but Robinson surely hasn't. He's been a dynamo as both a runner and a receiver, so it was no surprise when Raheem Morris called him the best player in football.

Unlike many backs, Robinson doesn’t need 35 touches per game to dominate. He’s equally dangerous in space as a receiver or on the ground, and once he gets the ball in the open field, it’s usually too late for defenders.

Tyler Allgeier has a real role for the Falcons, and his skillset as a hard-nosed, rough runner perfectly complements Bijan's speed and elusiveness. And their rapport is part of why Atlanta's run game is among the most productive units in the NFL this season.

Robinson remains under contract through the 2027, but fans should want to see him retire in red and black. The Dirty Birds are no stranger to having elite running backs—Jamal Anderson, Michael Turner, Steven Jackson and Devonta Freeman were all great—but Bijan is in a different stratosphere.

He looks primed to end up the greatest running back in franchise history, but he also has the potential to be one of the best running backs in NFL history. If this pace is sustained for another 7-10 seasons, the LaDanian Tomlinsons and Barry Sanders' of the world might just have some new competition atop the RB throne.

Franchise running backs of this caliber come around only once in a blue moon, and if September was any indication, the Falcons have found their most transcendent offensive talent since Julio Jones retired. And if this performance is sustained after the bye, he could be the team's second Offensive Player of the Year in franchise history.

