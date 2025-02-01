Three Falcons named in Pro Football Networks' top 100 free agent list

Justin Simmons – Safety #99

Justin Simmons recorded his second-lowest tackle total as a Falcon in 2024, finishing with 62—his lowest since his rookie season. A contributing factor may have been his career-high missed tackle rate of 19.8%, the worst among any starting safety with at least 1,000 snaps.

The 31-year-old, who will turn 32 during the 2025 season, may have to wait for a new contract. According to Pro Football Network, “It appears front offices may have sniffed out a decline in the 31-year-old, who failed to make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team for the first time since 2018.”

With a new defensive coordinator in Atlanta, Simmons could benefit from staying, but a reunion seems unlikely. DeMarcco Hellams is expected to return in 2025, and outside of him and Jessie Bates III, Atlanta’s safety depth—and secondary as a whole—remains thin.