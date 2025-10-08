Three Falcons who need more playing time exiting the bye week

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit or miss through the first four weeks of the season. A dominant offensive performance against the Commanders sparked hope, but the three prior games did not. So entering a Week 6 clash with the Bills, let's dissect who needs more playing time after one month of roller-coaster Falcon football.

These 3 Falcons need more playing time exiting the bye week

Ray-Ray McCloud, WR

It's no secret that the Falcons' offensive weapons are top-heavy. Outside of Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts (this year), the offensive playmakers have left a lot to be desired. One standout performer last year was Ray-Ray McCloud, who has not played enough this year. Through four games in September, McCloud has caught six of 14 targets for only 64 yards and played just 50% of snaps.

That stat line is a far cry from his 15 catches on 22 targets and 163 yards, and 86% of offensive snaps played last September. This decrease in usage is surprising, partially due to Darnell Mooney's injury. The clear-cut WR3 posted career-high numbers last season, and it's a shock his usage has dropped. This needs to change for the Falcons' offense to be consistent.

James Pearce Jr., EDGE

Through four games, James Pearce Jr. hasn't made much noise. The first-round rookie from Tennessee has played only 38% of the team's defensive snaps, partially due to a nagging groin injury. Despite being a full participant in practice entering Week 4, Pearce saw a 40% snap share against the Commanders and did nothing productive.

The Falcons made headlines and ruffled feathers after trading their 2026 first-round pick to move up and draft the defensive end. He certainly was needed to improve the perpetually putrid pass rush, but he hasn't lived up to the hype. If Atlanta remains committed to improving its pass rush this season, playing a healthy Pearce is a significant aspect of his improvement.

Kyle Pitts, TE

Kyle Pitts has enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 season. The fifth-year tight end is on pace for the best season since his 2021 rookie campaign. There are two keys to his success so far: separation and injuries. He's quickly become the No. 2 target behind London, and averaged 3.9 yards of separation, the highest of his career.

Despite displaying resugence potential throughout the first month, the once-coveted Florida tight end has one red zone target this season. With his six-foot-six-inch frame and the lack of solid Falcon receivers, you'd think the former top-five pick would be utilized more in this capacity. If the Falcons want to make the playoffs this season, Pitts must be utilized more, especially in the red zone.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis