Kyle Pitts' dominant season headlines Falcons' 5 bold predictions for 2025

The Atlanta Falcons finally feel primed for a big season in 2025. They have their franchise quarterback, a multitude of weapons, and a defense that was infused with talent this offseason.

Their season will be driven by their superstars, who will try to make these bold predictions come true.

Bold predictions for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons

1. Michael Penix Jr. throws for 5,000 yards

A 5,000-yard-passing season is something the Falcons have never had, and something most NFL teams have never had.

But if any quarterback can do it, it is the gunslinging Michael Penix Jr. We all saw last year just how mesmerizing his arm is, with his performance in Week 18 against the Panthers being Exhibit A.

There is no reason to think Zac Robinson's system, combined with Penix's deep accuracy, can't land the Dirty Birds their first 5,000-yard season.

2. Kyle Pitts leads NFL tight ends in receiving yards

Penix Jr. has made it clear that he wants to revive Kyle Pitts' career.

While the past few years have been frustrating for the talented tight end, he also hasn't benefited from having a quarterback who excels in deep passing.

We all know Pitts' best ability is his straight-line speed, and if you can take advantage of that, then everything else will fall into place for arguably the most physically gifted tight end in the NFL.

3. Arnold Ebiketie leads Falcons with 14 sacks

I am a huge Arnold Ebiketie believer: I think he will be one of the league's biggest breakout players in 2025

All of the talk has been about James Pearce Jr., for good reason, but this is the guy you should have an eye on. He finished last season on a hot streak that he can ride into a contract year.

4. Divine Deablo leads the Falcons in interceptions

Playing amongst a bunch of ballhawks like Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts, the under-the-radar offseason signing Divine Deablo, will lead the Falcons in interceptions.

Jeff Ulbrich's defense has always relied on safety-type linebackers (e.g., Deion Jones and Jamien Sherwood), which is Deablo's role. He will be expected to roam the middle of the field and make plays on the ball. Watch out for a breakout season by the former Raider.

5. Falcons clinch NFC South before Week 15 matchup with Buccaneers

This might be the most bold prediction on here; clinching a division before Week 15 is extraordinarily difficult. To do so, you have to not only win nearly every game but also rely on other teams to beat your division rivals.

To put this into perspective, the Bills clinched the AFC East after a Week 12 win over the 49ers (that is absurdly quick). They were 10-2, with the next-place Dolphins sitting at 5-6.

Even in that instance, the Bills had already beaten the Dolphins twice, so the Falcons' clinching the division before their second meeting with the Bucs would be impressive.

