Titans are about to walk into the same Arthur Smith nightmare that doomed the Falcons

It was evident very early into his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons that Arthur Smith was underqualified for an NFL head coaching position. For a man labeled as an "offensive guru", the Falcons' offense looked grossly out of sync, while the unit is in far better hands under Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson's tutelage.

After being fired by Atlanta, Smith found his way to Pittsburgh, where he became the new Steelers' OC. However, his days in Pittsburgh could be numbered, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Tennessee Titans could look to bring the 43-year-old back to Nashville after firing head coach Brian Callahan on Monday.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Titans fired coach Brian Callahan after a rough tenure that didn't even last two years. Among the names to watch in what should be a coveted job are former #Titans OC Arthur Smith and #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (along with many others). pic.twitter.com/gx8iepNieZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2025

For a Titans team already struggling to get the most out of Cam Ward, this would be a nightmare scenario. Smith is a classic example of a coach who is far better as a coordinator than a head coach, and fans of the Dirty Birds know all too well of his ineptitude.

Falcons fans can only laugh as Arthur Smith is in the running for another head coaching job

Falcons fans vividly remember the dark days with Smith at the helm. Predictable play-calling, underwhelming red-zone efficiency, and a revolving door at quarterback made his tenure in Atlanta a cautionary tale.

While Smith crashed and burned in Atlanta, it makes sense why the Titans would want him back. He was a longtime Titans assistant who served as the offensive coordinator for the team who helped lead them to the AFC Championship back in 2020.

As a play-caller managed to yield superstar production out of both Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, yet his failure to do the same with Bijan Robinson and Drake London is what drove him out of town. Additionally, he faltered when presented with roster management—so another head coaching job wouldn't serve him well, even if he's fared well in Pittsburgh.

In his defense, the track record for cast-off Falcons coaches is surprisingly strong. Dan Quinn has managed to resurrect his career with the Washington Commanders after fans thought he would never return to head coaching.

Tennessee clearly regrets firing Mike Vrabel, who is thriving in New England, so any potential Smith hire feels like a desperate over-correct from ownership after Callahan fizzled.

It's painfully obvious that the Titans need someone qualified with developing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft while building a roster that's clearly a work in progress—so it's smart to go after an experienced head coach.

However, if his 21-30 record in Atlanta is any indication, Smith is not the coach that will bring them back to the playoffs or set Ward up for success, and Falcons fans are well aware.