Todd McShay's 2025 redraft has Falcons landing the perfect Kyle Pitts replacement

Among the most popular things to do in the NFL world is to go back and redraft drafts to see how things would change with hindsight.

While the culmination of 16 weeks isn't nearly enough to fairly evaluate the newest members of the NFL, it doesn't stop everyone from seeing how things would go if every team had a redo.

NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay took a look back at the 2025 Draft to see how things would shake up. For the Atlanta Falcons, their original picks flew off the board, leading to a luxury pick.

Todd McShay’s 2025 redraft:



Jalon Walker 3rd overall to the Giants



James Pearce Jr. 9th overall to the Saints



Falcons take Colston Loveland at 15 pic.twitter.com/NdIJ94jc2E — Rise Up Bijan (@RiseUpReader) December 26, 2025

Instead of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland going No. 10 to the Bears, he lands in the laps of the Falcons, who already have a talented and productive tight end in Kyle Pitts.

Todd McShay's redraft leaves the Falcons with more questions than answers on offense

Let's imagine what things would look like if April's draft had played out this way. The Falcons would lose out on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who go No. 3 to the Giants and No. 9 to the Saints (yuck!), respectively.

The Falcons end up going with the 'best player available' approach by taking Loveland. This would be a rough decision because they already have Kyle Pitts, and their offense doesn't often deploy a pass-happy 12 personnel package.

Pitts' future would've immediately been in doubt, and at this time last year, it was. A trade would instantly be on the table for the former No. 4 pick.

Not trading him would make no sense based on Zac Robinson's scheme. The second-year coordinator does run a lot of 12 personnel, but it is primarily for the run game or extra protection in the pass game.

Pitts is the main receiving threat while Charlie Woerner takes the field to block. Where would Loveland fit in? Either way, taking Loveland is a bad move, especially because of their starter's bounce-back season.

Pitts has 80 receptions (3rd among tight ends), 854 receiving yards (2nd), and five touchdowns (T10th). The Bears' rookie has 42 receptions (T23rd), 528 receiving yards (T14th), and four touchdowns (T17th).

In other words, Pitts is the better player, and one of the best at his position.

The only reason this pick would be in play is if it were a foregone conclusion that this was Pitts' final year. While things did appear to be trending that direction a couple of months ago, his late-season excellence has made one thing clear: the Falcons must franchise tag him, or come to an agreement on an extension.

All this to say, there is no team who would oppose a 2025 redraft more than the Dirty Birds.